OnePlus 8, iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 will likely share one key feature: 120Hz

OnePlus has unveiled a new 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen technology that’s expected to appear on its hotly anticipated next flagship smartphone, the fabled OnePlus 8.

The new screen panel was unveiled by OnePlus CEO and co-founder Peter Lau in China earlier today at an event in China. The firm didn’t reveal many details about the new tech outside of the fact the refresh rate will be bumped from 90Hz, up to 120Hz. Otherwise the screen on show has the same QHD+ resolution as the 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel debuted on the OnePlus 7 family of phones last year.

The bump to 120Hz is a key selling point that’ll appeal to avid gamers and tech enthusiasts. Refresh rate is a metric that tells you how many images per second a screen displays. Most phone screens and TVs are locked to 60Hz. A higher refresh rate offers a variety of benefits. The biggest are that it makes screens smoother and more responsive, as there’s less of a delay between each image being rendered.

Lau claims the screen tech is the smoothest ever made, boasting: “We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020.”

OnePlus in one of many firms expected to load its 2020 flagship phone with a 120Hz screen. Industry rumblings suggest Apple is experimenting with the tech for its rumoured iPhone 12 line of phones. The phones are expected to debut in September this year and feature similar 120Hz OLED screens to the ones detailed by OnePlus. Recent ‘leaks’ suggest Samsung is also working on making a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel for its next generation Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 family of phones. The new Samsungs are expected to appear at the firm’s February Unpacked event.

