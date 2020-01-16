OnePlus 8 120Hz ‘Fluid Display’ is looking like a headline feature

As previously announced, the OnePlus 8 will be headlined by a brand new 120Hz ‘Fluid Display’ that’ll put the handset up against some of the gaming-centric handsets we saw in 2019.

Now the company has demonstrated what we can expect from the display it says will be the best to appear on a smartphone in 2020. In a tweet this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau called the Fluid Display the “smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone” and posted a side-by-side comparison with a 60Hz setting.

The difference is highly visible to the naked eye, but the company also went into detail on the majic behind the Fluid Display in a post on the community forums earlier this week.

Lau wrote: “Following the 2K+ 90 Hz Fluid Display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has once again cooperated with Samsung Display to tailor a unique AMOLED display with the most rigorous specs in the industry, including a breathtakingly smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The display uses the latest generation of organic light-emitting materials, with a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits and a much longer lifetime.

“Our R&D team also developed an exclusive optimization solution that can increase the rendering speed of a single frame with 7%. In testing, OnePlus’s 120 Hz display has yielded significantly better results than other existing high refresh rate displays in the industry on measures of click response, scroll response, and accuracy.”

OnePlus also went into detail on the ‘unprecedented smoothness’ users will experience with video playback, which will take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate using the MEMC technology often used when upscaling content on television sets.

Lau added: “MEMC is a technology featured in high-end TVs that uses real-time algorithmic adjustments to insert additional frames to a video file, enabling something shot at 24 or 30fps to play at 60 or even 120fps.”

