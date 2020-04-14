OnePlus 8 colours: UK to miss out on these two gorgeous variations

OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus 8 series, however us in the UK are set to miss out on a couple of standout colour options when the device goes on sale.

The slick ‘Ultramarine’ blue hue version of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the heavily-leaked ‘Interstellar Glow’ variety of the cheaper OnePlus 8 will not be making their way to UK shores when these two phones go on sale April 22.

That doesn’t mean we won’t ever see these colours, however if they do make an appearance it’ll likely be further into the lifespan of the two phones.

Instead, we’re getting two variations of both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both phones will be available in the glossy Onyx Black if you plump for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or Glacial Green (our personal favourite) if you spend a bit more for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

You won’t be able to get the Onyx Black version in the higher capacity, and the Glacial Green won’t be available with just 8GB RAM.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will start from £799 and it comes packing a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G support across the range and four cameras on the back. The standout feature though is the 6.7-inch display, which matches the 120Hz refresh rate we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. It’s also the first OnePlus phone to include both wireless charging and an official IP rating.

Starting at £599, the OnePlus 8 keeps the same 865 chipset and 5G support, but packs a different camera array and is missing the wireless charging and IP rating. The screen isn’t quite as powerful either, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and lower FHD+ resolution. Still, for the price, this is one of the most impressive 5G phones around and certainly one of the best Android phones.

