OnePlus 7T specs have leaked: Big upgrades due for screen and camera

Specifications have leaked for the OnePlus 7T, and the headline feature is a super smooth screen upgrade you won’t even find on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The specs list, accompanied by an official-looking render, revealed that that OnePlus 7T will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate along with an all-new triple camera set-up, major changes which could nudge it closer to the performance of the premium OnePlus 7 Pro. Excitingly, you’ve only got a month to wait before seeing it in action: the launch date is set for September 26.

Related: Best Phones

The full specifications of the screen are as follows: it will measure 6.55 inches diagonally with a slimmer teardrop notch at the top (for the 16-megapixel selfie camera), and will boast a 2K resolution AMOLED display. In each of these regards it’s an improvement on its predecessor, the OnePlus 7. Like the processor, which is set to be the gaming-friendly Snapdragon 855 Plus, the battery also gets a small specs bump (by 100mAh) to reach 3800mAh.

Related: Best Camera Phones

Judging by the renders, the camera has been totally redesigned to a circular module supposedly like that of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30. But aside from looks, it’s also got a serious hardware upgrade. There will be three sensors in total, with resolutions of 48, 16, and 12-megapixels. The slow motion mode can now record a 10-second burst at an incredible 960 fps (resolution unspecified), which should allow you to capture some neat footage.

Related: Best Android Phones

It’s exciting to see all these major changes, as the OnePlus 7 was deemed by some fans to merely be the “OnePlus 6TT” thanks to relatively modest tweaks over the OnePlus 6T. We rated the OnePlus 7 as a “steady, slightly predictable update”, but gave the battery and the performance high praise. With its sequel potentially getting a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a triple camera set-up, we could see a phone with similar performance to the premium OnePlus 7 Pro at a lower price.

Peter Phelps
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
Peter Phelps

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor