OnePlus 7T specs have leaked: Big upgrades due for screen and camera

Specifications have leaked for the OnePlus 7T, and the headline feature is a super smooth screen upgrade you won’t even find on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The specs list, accompanied by an official-looking render, revealed that that OnePlus 7T will have a 90Hz screen refresh rate along with an all-new triple camera set-up, major changes which could nudge it closer to the performance of the premium OnePlus 7 Pro. Excitingly, you’ve only got a month to wait before seeing it in action: the launch date is set for September 26.

The full specifications of the screen are as follows: it will measure 6.55 inches diagonally with a slimmer teardrop notch at the top (for the 16-megapixel selfie camera), and will boast a 2K resolution AMOLED display. In each of these regards it’s an improvement on its predecessor, the OnePlus 7. Like the processor, which is set to be the gaming-friendly Snapdragon 855 Plus, the battery also gets a small specs bump (by 100mAh) to reach 3800mAh.

Judging by the renders, the camera has been totally redesigned to a circular module supposedly like that of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30. But aside from looks, it’s also got a serious hardware upgrade. There will be three sensors in total, with resolutions of 48, 16, and 12-megapixels. The slow motion mode can now record a 10-second burst at an incredible 960 fps (resolution unspecified), which should allow you to capture some neat footage.

It’s exciting to see all these major changes, as the OnePlus 7 was deemed by some fans to merely be the “OnePlus 6TT” thanks to relatively modest tweaks over the OnePlus 6T. We rated the OnePlus 7 as a “steady, slightly predictable update”, but gave the battery and the performance high praise. With its sequel potentially getting a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a triple camera set-up, we could see a phone with similar performance to the premium OnePlus 7 Pro at a lower price.

