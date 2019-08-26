OnePlus 7T renders reveal circular camera bump

Last week, pictures emerged of a meeting reportedly taken at OnePlus’ officers. In the picture: a sketch and prototype supposedly of the incoming OnePlus 7T. Unusually for the normally iterative ‘T’ upgrades, the image showed a radically different circular camera array on the back. Can OnePlus really be planning something so new?

Apparently yes it can, as new leaked renders from Pricebaba and OnLeaks confirm. Pricebaba previously leaked renders of the 7 and 7 Pro that proved accurate, so the picture here combined with the previous leak make this all seem very likely.

Related: Best phone

So what do we actually have here? Three cameras lined up horizontally with an LED flash below, all encased in a circular bump. While the OnePlus 7 had just the two cameras (a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel depth sensor combo), the OnePlus 7 Pro had three, with both an ultrawide sensor and telephoto lens added to the mix, at the expense of a depth sensor. It would be a good bet that at least one of these will appear on the OnePlus 7T.

Speaking of the OnePlus 7 Pro, though, will there be a 7T Pro? Well, the Pricebaba piece mentions it in passing, but there are currently no images. I suppose it would be possible to slip another camera in that top segment of the circle (perhaps the depth sensor that the 7 Pro missed), but it seems equally plausible that the Pro will skip a generation. The report does mention a OnePlus 7T McLaren “Senna” Edition, so perhaps that will be the souped up version for this generation, like the McLaren version of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition before it.

Related: Best Android phone

We shouldn’t have too long to wait to find out in any case, with recent rumours suggesting that the OnePlus 7T will hit Europe by October 15.

Do you like the OnePlus 7T’s new-look camera array? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More