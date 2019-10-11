Considering picking up the spiffy new OnePlus 7T Pro but not sure if it supports wireless charging? Well you’re in luck as we’ve created a definitive guide to answer the question:

Does the OnePlus 7T Pro have wireless charging?

The OnePlus 7T Pro does not support wireless charging. It uses OnePlus’ proprietary Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

The lack of wireless charging may be an annoyance but it doesn’t stop the OnePlus 7T Pro being a top end blower. The OnePlus 7T Pro is a small upgrade on the OnePlus 7 Pro that wowed us earlier this year.

It features a new identical mixed glass and metal design, with a notch free “Fluid AMOLED” screen. The Pro’s QHD+ resolution screen has a 90Hz refresh rate. This makes it markedly faster and more reactive than the 60Hz panels you’ll find on many competing flagships.

The screen’s faster refresh rate is a key selling point for mobile gamers. This is because, by rendering more images per second, the screen reacts to players’ commands faster.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s gaming chops are further aided by its upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU. The CPU is a gaming focused variant of the basic Snapdragon 855 chip seen in the older OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7.

If you want to save a few quid, but still want a OnePlus Phone, you may also want to consider the OnePlus 7T. The basic OnePlus 7T shares most of the same features seen on the Pro.

These include a Fluid AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip and Warp Charge 30T. The only compromises are that the screen has an FHD+, not QHD+, resolution and the front camera is housed in a dew drop notch.

The OnePlus 7T also doesn’t have 2.5D glass on its front, though we here at Trusted Reviews thinks that a bonus, not a negative.

