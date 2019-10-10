Struggling to tell the difference between the new OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro? There’s a good reason for that – they’re pretty darned similar.

Unlike the OnePlus 7T, the new 7T Pro is a very modest upgrade on OnePlus older flagship. But if you take a really, really, really close look you’ll spot a few modest, but important, upgrades have been made.

Here’s what they are.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro – Design and specs

The OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro have near identical designs. Both have mixed metal and glass designs with Fluid AMOLED screens and pop-up front cameras.

The design ticks all the right boxes for a flagship phone. Both feature in-screen fingerprint scanners, USB C ports and pretty 2.5D glass screen coverings. The only downside is that, like all 2.5D glass phones, the sides can make the phone fairly slippery to hold.

Under the hood things are also fairly similar. Both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro feature 6.67-inch QHD+, Fluid AMOLED screens. The Fluid AMOLED screen remains a key selling point.

The screen offers brilliant max brightness levels, stellar colour accuracy and an atypically high 90Hz refresh rate. The higher than average refresh rate makes the screen noticeably smoother and more reactive than competing phone screens, which generally have lower 60Hz refresh rates.

The triple-sensor rear camera – which combines 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide parts – is also identical on both phones. With real word testing we didn’t notice and significant differences in camera performance as a result.

The only technical changes relate to the new OnePlus 7T Pro’s gaming performance and battery life. Specifically, OnePlus has upgraded the new T-variant to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and loaded it with new Warp Charge 30T fast charge tech.

The 855 Plus is a modest upgrade on the regular 855 chip seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro that aims to boost gaming performance. The 30T charge tech is being marketed as OnePlus fastest yet, and in theory can deliver 70% charge off 30 minutes at the mains.

The only other notable difference is that the 7T Pro is only available with 8GB RAM and 256B storage. The regular OnePlus 7 Pro has 6/8/12GB RAM options and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage space.

Spec OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Screen 6.67-inch, QHD+, Fluid AMOLED 6.67-inch QHD+, Fluid AMOLED CPU Snapdragon 855 Plus Snapdragon 855 RAM 8GB 6/8/12GBGB Storage 256GB 128/256GB Front camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Rear camera Triple sensor: 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, 16-megapixel ultrawide Triple sensor: 48-megapixel main, 8 megapixel telephoto, 16-megapixel ultrawide Battery 4085mAh, Warp Charge 30T 4000mAh, Warp Charge 30

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro – Price

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at £699 – that’s a £50 price rise on the OnePlus 7 Pro which launched at £649.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro – Release date

The OnePlus 7T Pro is available for pre-order now and will be released on October 17.

Early verdict

If you have a OnePlus 7 Pro there’s next to no reason to upgrade to the newer OnePlus 7T Pro. The new phone is a very modest upgrade on its predecessor that makes minor hardware improvements and little else.

If you’re on an older phone the OnePlus 7T Pro is a great option, however. It retains the industry leading Fluid AMOLED screen debuted on its predecessor and has the same beautiful all-screen design.

