Planning on picking up a OnePlus 7T Pro but not sure if you should grab a screen protector to guard it’s beautiful Fluid AMOLED display at the same time?

Then you’re in luck as we’ve created a definitive guide to answer the key question:

Does the OnePlus 7T Pro have a screen protector?

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a screen protector pre-installed. There’s no need to buy a separate one.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest flagship from the Chinese brand. It was launched on the 10th of October and is a small upgrade on the company’s previous OnePlus 7 Pro.

It features a near identical design, with an all screen custom “Fluid AMOLED” screen, pop up front camera and 2.5D glass chassis.

The only major changes are an upgrade to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and the addition of OnePlus newer Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

The Fluid AMOLED display remains the biggest selling point for the device. The screen is one of the best we’ve tested offering stellar max brightness levels, solid colour accuracy and a custom 90Hz refresh rate.

The 90Hz refresh rate makes the screen smoother to use than most competing phone displays, which generally feature 60Hz screens.

The only downside is that, thanks to the use of 2.5D glass, the screen is a wee bit on the delicate side. Which is why you really shouldn’t remove the pre-installed screen protector.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is a stellar handset despite the lack of significant upgrades. The OnePlus 7T Pro scored 4/5 during our in-depth review.

The only serious criticism is that, by adding a number of the Pro’s core features to the OnePlus 7T, the company has made the case for spending extra for the OnePlus 7T Pro a little weaker.

