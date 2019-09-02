OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition could be racing towards us soon

Renders of the supposed OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have appeared, leading to fresh rumblings a new handset from the Chinese upstart.

The images sourced by @OnLeaks show a device which looks very similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if you look closely there are a couple of differences, including orange highlight effects and a textured back panel. There’s no further information as to specs or other upgrades, but there’s a decent chance that this device will run on the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip which is ideally suited to gaming. We could see it arrive as soon as September 26 if it is launched along with the rest of OnePlus’ new range.

The OnePlus 7 Pro received a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, thank to its stunning screen with 90Hz refresh rate, top-notch performance, impressive battery life and slimline OxygenOS operating system. There were still a few drawbacks, such as the lack of wireless charging and or an IP rating, but the main concern was that the cameras aren’t yet up to the same standard as flagships. If the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is going to have a more substantive upgrade, we hope that cameras are the main point of improvement.

The OnePlus 7 was decidedly inferior to its Pro sibling but fortunately it is due for a considerable upgrade if the leaks so far are to be believed. A new triple camera, a larger battery, and a 90Hz screen refresh rate are rumoured to be among the upgrades for the OnePlus 7T when it launches, narrowing the gap between the mainline OnePlus handset and the Pro line. The Pro surely has something special in store to ensure it still merits the heftier price.

The OnePlus 7T series is going to have a lot of competition at the point of release. The Huawei Mate 30 and the iPhone 11 are also expected to be released in the coming weeks, and the Google Pixel 4 will arrive on the shelves shortly afterwards. Let’s see if OnePlus can still live up to its reputation as a “flagship killer”.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features.

