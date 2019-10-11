Tempted to pick up the shiny new OnePlus 7T Pro, but not sure if it’ll work on your futuristic 5G contract?

You’re not alone, with OnePlus having spammed the market with more phones than you can shake a stick at this year, knowing which one supports the next-gen networking tech is a little tricky.

But don’t worry, Trusted Reviews is on hand to help clear up the confusion and answer the question:

Does the OnePlus 7T Pro have 5G?

The OnePlus 7T Pro does not support 5G. The only OnePlus phone to support the next-gen networking tech is the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 7T Pro launched on the 10th of October. It’s a small upgrade that tweaks, rather than redefines the company’s smartphone offering. It has a near identical design and feature set to the slightly older OnePlus 7 Pro, which launched earlier this year.

The only real changes are its upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and improved Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech. This makes it a much smaller upgrade than the OnePlus 7T was compared to the original OnePlus 7.

It remains a great handset despite the lack of big changes, however. The OnePlus 7T Pro’s top end Fluid AMOLED display is still leading in class, offering users a faster and smoother 90Hz refresh rate than most competing flagships. The innovative pop-up front camera is another key perk, that removes the need for a notch in the phone’s screen.

5G is a new networking technology that launched in select parts of the UK earlier this year. It aims to offer users gigabit-per-second speeds that will let users download entire film series in minutes and stream triple-A games over the cloud using services like Google Stadia, Microsoft Project xCloud and Nvidia GeForce Now.

EE and Vodafone have live 5G networks. Three and O2 are scheduled to launch 5G networks by the end of the year.

