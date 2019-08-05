The OnePlus 7T has been revealed as “a thing” that will actually happen in the near future thanks to a fresh leak.

The leak was posted on Twitter by serial online tipster Max J. Sadly the ‘leak’ didn’t offer any further details about the phone outside of its existence, which most people could have guessed given OnePlus strategy.

The next 1+ T Version is indeed a thing😜 pic.twitter.com/Xjcw1E0DwC — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 4, 2019

The OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 6, all had upgraded T-variants launch around six months after release, so it would make sense for the company to do the same this year.

The report also doesn’t mention if there’ll be T-variants of both new OnePlus phones. OnePlus shook up its device strategy this year launching a top end OnePlus 7 Pro alongside the regular OnePlus 7. The Pro version is the far more interesting of the two featuring a nifty 90Hz refresh rate screen that’s great for gaming. Most phone screens are locked to 60Hz.

OnePlus’ T-series is a 0.5 upgrade that refreshes its flagship phone’s hardware. If OnePlus does do a similar refresh this year there are plenty of things it could do to upgrade the OnePlus 7 Pro. Qualcomm has unveiled a new more powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU since the OnePlus 7 Pro launched. An upgrade to the gaming focused CPU would make sense given the Pro’s entertainment focus.

We’d also personally like to see OnePlus tweak the phone’s rear camera to feature a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, like the one seen on the Galaxy S10 5G and Huawei P30 Pro. The sensor lets the camera understand and capture space better and is a key way OnePlus could improve things like the camera’s portrait mode.

Whatever upgrades OnePlus makes, the phone will have some pretty stiff competition if it launches later this year. Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy Note 10 line of phablets on Wednesday this week. Apple is forecast to unveil its latest iPhone 11 a month later. The Pixel 4 is then expected to arrive in October.

