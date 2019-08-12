The latest addition to the OnePlus flagship line could come out earlier than expected, with the rumoured OnePlus 7T pegged for an October 15 release.

The leak came from serial Samsung tipster Max J, or @Samsung_News_ on Twitter, who shared this concept image of a smartphone plastered with the date ‘Oct 15th’ on his Twitter account yesterday. The image is captioned ‘1+’ to, presumably, indicate that this date corresponds with the next OnePlus release.

Read our OnePlus 7 Pro review

In the past, the second OnePlus release of the year has generally taken place at the end of October or in mid-November. Though October 15 is slightly earlier than usual it wouldn’t be completely out of line with previous OnePlus T line release dates.

The affordable smartphone maker released both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro devices in May this year, making it not totally inconceivable that OnePlus would release a T version of both handsets this year. The 7 Pro was the first of OnePlus’s Pro line and featured a larger screen, more cameras, a bigger battery and faster charging options than its more affordable counterpart. The T line is generally a more refined version of the first release of the year meaning we might be able to expect an updated 7 Pro as well as the updated 7.

As far as specific upgrades for the T line go, we’re hoping to see more photo-snapping options for both models – an ultra wide angle lens for the 7T and a Time of Flight sensor for the 7T Pro – as well as better options for low light photography. We’d also love to see the handset get a boosted refresh rate and the already impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset ditched to make room for the even more powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus.

If this release date is to be believed then the OnePlus 7T would launch just after the iPhone 11 and around the same time as the Pixel 4 and Huawei Mate 30.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More