Planning on grabbing a new OnePlus 7T but unsure if you’ll need to grab a case to protect your shiny new blower at the same time?

Well don’t worry we’ve got you covered and can easily answer the key question:

Does the OnePlus 7T come with a case?

The OnePlus 7T comes with a clear case in the box. Other cases for it are available from third parties and the OnePlus store.

The OnePlus 7T is a modified version of the OnePlus 7 that launched earlier this year. Investing in case is a wise decision as, like the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T is mainly made of class and doesn’t carry an IP water resistance rating.

Most of the upgrades OnePlus has made relate to the OnePlus 7T’s camera, display, CPU and battery. The camera has been upgraded to a triple sensor setup featuring 48-megapixel main,12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide units. This is a marked improvement on the regular OnePlus 7’s dual camera setup.

The screen has also been upgraded to use a new “Fluid AMOLED” FHD+ resolution panel.This gives the OnePlus 7T’s screen a 90Hz refresh rate. This makes it smoother and more reactive than most competing smartphone displays, which generally have 60Hz refresh rates.

Finally, OnePlus has upgraded to OnePlus 7T to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and its latest 30T Warp Charge tech. The new CPU should help improve gaming performance. The new charging tech aims to let you get 70% battery from a 30 minute charge.

The company hasn’t revealed how much the OnePlus 7T will cost, or when people will be able to buy it. OnePlus is expected to reveal both bits of info at an event on the 10th of October. It’s expected to unveil a OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone at the same event.

Details about the fabled OnePlus 7T Pro are pretty scarce, though it’s expected to be a similarly refreshed version of the company’s current OnePlus 7 Pro flagship.

