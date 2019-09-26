Excited about the new OnePlus 7T but not sure when you’ll be able to get it? You’re not the only one.

Despite giving a lot of insight into the OnePlus 7T’s new hardware, the company was a little shy on key particulars including when it’ll launch and how much it’ll cost. Here to help we’ve broken down when and where the handset will initially launch.

When does the OnePlus 7T come out?

The OnePlus 7T launched on the 26th of October and will go on sale on the 28th of September. UK pricing hasn’t been confirmed.

All we know is that it will cost 37999 rupees (roughly £433.35) in India.

The OnePlus 7T will initially only be available in the below regions:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden,United States and United Kingdom.

OnePlus is also expected to unveil a new OnePlus 7T Pro on the 10th of October, though this is just a rumour.

The OnePlus 7T is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 7, which launched earlier this year. It has a similar glass design but comes with a few key upgrades. These include an improved triple camera setup featuring 48-megapixel main,12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide parts.

The OnePlus 7T also has a “Fluid AMOLED” FHD+ resolution screen. Fluid AMOLED is a new technology the company debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro that gives the screen a 90Hz refresh rate. This makes the phone smoother to use and better for competitive games, like PUBG, where reaction times are key.

Other key upgrades include a move to use Qualcomm’s latest gaming focused Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and OnePlus newer 30T Warp Charge tech. The 30T Warp Charge tech lets the phone go from 0-70% battery after 30 minutes at the mains.

