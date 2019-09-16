OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro: Launch date announced, and key details leak

The OnePlus 7T series has officially been given a launch date, just as key details have apparently been leaked by a well-known source.

The official launch date for the OnePlus 7T series is October 10, and the event will take place at the Magazine London venue in Greenwich. However, the “first installment” of the series (likely the base OnePlus 7T rather than the Pro version) will makes its debut a couple of weeks earlier in India, on September 26.

Shortly before this announcement, renowned leaker @OnLeaks predicted the launch date and shared extensive specification info for the devices. The OnePlus 7T will reportedly feature three rear cameras: a main 48-megapixel snapper, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel wide angle lens.

The camera is augmented by software that offers a macro mode for close-ups, Nightscape mode for lowlight images, and super slow-motion recording at 960 fps in 720p. The Fluid AMOLED screen is set to measure 6.55 inches with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, with HDR10+ support and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The processor will be upgraded to Snapdragon 855 Plus, while the battery capacity will be 3800mAh and enabled for new WARP Charge 30T fast-charging.

The OnePlus 7T Pro one-ups its junior in only a couple of respects, for instance a 4085mAh battery and a 6.65-inch, 3100 x 1440 resolution display. Other than that, the gap seems far narrower than the one between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, with both variants sharing the same processor and a very similar camera set-up. This means that the base model has a strong claim to be a “flagship killer” of the sort OnePlus first built its good-value reputation on.

These devices are set to launch at a busy time of the year for new smartphones. With the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro already having been shown off, the Huawei Mate 30 is expected to be unveiled on September 19, with the Google Pixel 4 due to be unveiled in mid-October. But the specifications, according to this leak, should see OnePlus keeping up the the pack — as long as the price is right. Keep checking our website for all the latest information for new phone launches.

