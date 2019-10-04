The OnePlus 7T was only announced last week, but it’s already got a big update lined up. Here are all the new features that will be added to the device.

The OxygenOS 10.0.3 software package will include three major camera upgrades alongside general bug fixes and improvements. The camera upgrades will improve photo quality, camera stability, and user experience improvements. Announced on the OnePlus forum, this upgrade has been rolled out in the infancy of the OnePlus 7T, which was launched on September 26 in India, and will arrive in the UK on October 10.

Related: Best Phones

In our OnePlus 7T review, we were particularly impressed by the super smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, speedy charging, and powerful performance, which gave it a subtle yet important hardware edge over the OnePlus 7. But the camera was specifically an element we singled out for improvement, so it’s encouraging to see steps being taken to optimise it shortly after release.

The OnePlus 7T’s camera consists of three separate sensors: a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. Some welcome software enhancements were already present before this latest update, including Nightscape for snapping low-light scenarios, along with Electronic Image Stabilisation for video capturing. In our assessment, the camera performance will be satisfactory for most users, but it yet doesn’t rival industry-leaders such as the Huawei P30 Pro.

Related: Best Android Phones

These latest software improvements to photography are coming to the OnePlus 7T just weeks before the launch of a new handset that will stake a claim to being the best on the market: the Google Pixel 4. The success of the Pixel 3‘s camera was largely based on top-quality software and image processing and we expect no less of the new flagship, so perhaps OnePlus is looking to take some leaves out of Google’s book to improve its own camera offering and compete with the best in the business.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…