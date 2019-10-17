The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are available today

OnePlus have launched two much-awaited phones today, with the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro both hitting the shelves.

Both have 90Hz Fluid Displays and are available via Amazon, John Lewis and Partners and on various tariffs at Three.

The lower-end 7T has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and comes in at a price of £549.

The 7T Pro also has 8GB RAM but packs a whopping 256GB of storage and some other superior specs. The price is obviously a little higher too, at £699.

Related: OnePlus 7T Review

When we reviewed the OnePlus 7T we were impressed with fast charging, its performance and screen, but the camera was far from the best we’ve seen on a smartphone.

The OnePlus 7T is the a 0.5 update to the OnePlus 7 that launched earlier this year. It aims to offer buyers a number of subtle, but important hardware improvements on its predecessor.

Highlights include an upgraded Fluid AMOLED display, more powerful CPU, better fast charging and a new triple-sensor rear camera.

At £549, we think the 7T is great value for money. The design is appealing and the screen is fantastic. If you’re going to invest in a 7T though, it’s probably worth buying a case to protect the glass on the reverse of the handset.

We were less convinced, however, with the update between the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The phone does make a few, small, noteworthy changes, but overall we don’t think enough has been done.

If you’ve already invested in a OnePlus 7 Pro, there’s little reason to upgrade to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The phone is, at best, a modest refinement on its predecessor. But that doesn’t stop it being a great smartphone that will meet 99% of users needs.

Related: OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Complementing the 7T series, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones are due to be available soon in a new Olive Green flavour. OnePlus said: “With incredible sound across bass and high frequencies, Bullets Wireless 2 offer great sound on-the-move.”

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…