The OnePlus 7 will have a Galaxy S10 killing feature, according to this ‘leak’

The OnePlus 7 will have a super swish periscope front camera and near-bezeless design, according to the latest ‘leaked’ renders.

The renders appeared on GizChina over the weekend and reaffirmed the existing rumblings that the OnePlus 7 won’t have any form of notch. The renders showed a handset with the OnePlus branding sporting an outright miniscule bezel and pop-up camera like the one seen on the Vivo Nex S we reviewed in 2018.

The renders mirror the design and specifications listed by retailer Giztop earlier in March. The site posted a pre-order page for the OnePlus 7 including a full specs table. The listing suggested the unconfirmed OnePlus 7 will retail for $569, have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and run using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU.

It also suggested the OnePlus 7 will feature a tri-camera setup that combines 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

None of this is official and we’d suggest taking both ‘leaks’ with a healthy dose of skepticism. Neither of the sources are well known and it’s not uncommon for smaller sites and retailers to guess specifications in a bid to get new users and links to their sites.

A person familiar with the matter also confirmed to TrustedReviews the Giztop listing was complete fiction when it first appeared.

But we can’t help that the there is some truth to the pop up camera rumours. Since Apple introduced edge-to-edge display tech on its iPhone line phone manufacturers have struggled to find an elegant way to house front facing cameras.

Most have used ugly notches that break up the screen. More recently Samsung tried a new “hole punch” solution, that sees the camera awkwardly poke out of the screen. As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy S10 review, we’re not big fans of the hole punch and prefer the pop-up design seen on the OnePlus 7 renders.

