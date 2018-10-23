We’re just a week away from the release of the the heavily teased OnePlus 6T, but it looks like one of the headline features of the OnePlus flagship device for 2019 has already been revealed.

At the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit 2018 in Hong Kong, the Snapdragon 845 chipset manufacturer revealed that OnePlus is one of the phone makers onboard for delivering 5G devices in 2019.

5G is set to hit the mainstream next year and it seems like OnePlus is planning on including the super-fast wireless connectivity into its next flagship phone, which we can only assume will be the OnePlus 7.

The Chinese brand was announced by Qualcomm alongside others like HMD Global, Motorola, HTC, LG, Sony and Oppo as OEMs that were committed to bringing 5G support to products next year.

5G phones in 2o19 are expected to use the previously announced X50 modem and this will likely be paired with the next-generation mobile platform from Qualcomm. We’re still awaiting the update to the Snapdragon 845 and this will likely come towards the end of 2018.

Obviously, even if a phone has the ability to support 5G it will still need to be connected to the right network to make use of those improved speeds and bandwidth. EE has already trialled 5G in the UK and Qualcomm announced that BT would be one of the global operators to trial 5G with the X50 modem. Whether or not we get an actual 5G service in the UK in 2019 remains to be seen.

OnePlus tends to release two phones year: a main flagship first and then a smaller upgrade usually 6 months later. For instance, the OnePlus 6 was announced in May with a new notched-screen design, improved dual-sensor camera system and the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The OnePlus 6T, which will be announced on October 29 – the day before Apple’s big iPad/Mac event – looks set to introduce a smaller notch similar to the Huawei Mate 20 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other than the rumoured 5G support, little else is known about the 2019 OnePlus flagship. However this will likely change in the run up to release.

Are you going to be buying a 5G-capable phone in 2019? Tweet us @TrustedReviews.