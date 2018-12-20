OnePlus 7 specs and design revealed in simply stunning new video

The OnePlus 7 is set to be one of the biggest Android phone releases of 2019, and we’ve just been gifted our best look yet at the next flagship killer, specs and all, thanks to a stunning new video.

Even though we’ve only just been treated to the OnePlus 6T (and its turbo-charged sibling, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition), all eyes are now firmly trained on next year’s OnePlus 7 launch, as it’s expected to be one of the most important new phones of 2019.

That’s because the OnePlus 7 is expected to be a much more significant upgrade compared to the 6T, which – however great it is (and it is great) – was more of an incremental boost over the still excellent OnePlus 6.

One particularly important new feature expected to be found on the OnePlus 7 is 5G, which is poised to turn the mobile world on its head next year, and it’s also virtually certain the pack Qualcomm’s new powerhouse Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood.

What’s still been a bit of a mystery has been what the OnePlus 7’s design could look like, but now, you can feast your eyes on the next OnePlus flagship in all its glory, courtesy of a new concept video from DBS Designing.

As you can see, the key design tweak the OnePlus 7 could feature is a sliding display mechanism, which would hide the device’s front camera when not in use, effectively ridding the phone of an unsightly ‘notch’ cut-out and making for a true all-screen experience with virtually no bezels.

While speculative at this stage, such a move is perfectly plausible. OnePlus handsets are often partly inspired by the flagship efforts of parent firm Oppo, whose recent Oppo Find X smartphone sported such a design.

Elsewhere, you’ll notice a triple camera system on the rear of the device. This is set to be one of the biggest flagship trends of 2019, after it debuted to great effect on handsets like the Huawei P20 Pro earlier this year, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised if started to filter down to more affordable handsets like the OnePlus 7, which should cost a fraction of the price of more established 2019 flagships like the Galaxy S10.

While a OnePlus 7 release date hasn’t been announced yet, we’d expect to see it revealed in the first-half of the year – the OnePlus 6 was announced on May 21, 2018, by way of reference.

