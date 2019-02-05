OnePlus 7: Release date, news, specs and all the latest leaks

OnePlus 7: Release date, specs and all the latest news

The OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T were two of our favourite phones of 2018. It should come as no surprise, then, to learn that we’re very eager to meet the much-rumoured OnePlus 7.

We know some key aspects of the next OnePlus flagship already, with various leaks and rumours currently doing the rounds online. Some of the reveals have even come from OnePlus itself.

Make no mistake, this is a company with every confidence that its next product is going to be winner. Here’s everything we think we know about the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 release date – When is the OnePlus 7 out?

Here’s when previous mainline OnePlus smartphones (not including the X or the T series) have been announced:

As you can see, there’s a clear pattern of… somewhere in the middle of the year, for mainline OnePlus phone releases. Interestingly, last year’s May OnePlus 6 announcement was the earliest since the OnePlus One in 2014.

We’re expecting OnePlus to bring the OnePlus 7 announcement further forward. At Qualcomm’s recent Technology Summit in Hawaii, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed that the company’s next flagship phone would launch in early 2019.

We might see another May or even April launch, then. There’s also the tantalising − but slim − possibility that OnePlus might unveil the OnePlus 7 at MWC 2019 in late February.

OnePlus 7 price – How much will the OnePlus 7 cost?

The OnePlus 6 launched last year at a starting price of £469. Prior to that, in 2017, the OnePlus 5 went for £449.

Moving further back, the OnePlus 3 was just £309 (swiftly increased to £329 because Brexit), the OnePlus 2 cost £289, and the OnePlus One first landed in 2014 for just £229.

There is a clear trend here, with each successive mainline OnePlus phone being more expensive than the last. But after the big price hop from 3 to 5 (there was no OnePlus 4, in case you were wondering), things have evened out a little.

One other factor to mention before we make a calculated estimation is that the OnePlus 6T received a bump up in price to £499.

If we were to take an educated guess on a OnePlus 7 price, it would be the same as that 6T: £499. The OnePlus brand still stands for value, as there’s a lot of weight behind the idea of a flagship-level phone for literally half the price of Apple’s and Samsung’s latest efforts.

There’s a chance we’ll see another price bump, but if that happened we wouldn’t expect it to stray too far north of £500 for the base model.

With a 5G model also looking likely (more on that further down the page), you can expect to pay a good chunk more for that. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told The Verge that customers would have to pay a $200 to $300 (£150 to £230) premium if they wanted to add next-gen network connectivity to the package.

OnePlus 7 – Performance

It’s worth reflecting on why OnePlus was at Qualcomm’s Tech Summit in Hawaii. It was to announce a partnership with the major chip manufacturer, which will see the OnePlus 7 become the first smartphone to utilise the new Snapdragon 855 processor.

This chip is built using a smaller 7nm process, so you can expect it to be significantly faster and more efficient than 2018’s Snapdragon 845.

We’ve already seen some of the performance gains that can be made using such a process, with the Apple A12 and the Kirin 980, both of which outperformed the Snapdragon 845 on key metrics.

OnePlus always fits its phones with stacks of RAM, which helps with their butter smooth feel. Predicting 6GB or 8GB would be a safe bet, but there’s reason to hope that OnePlus might go further.

The recently released OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition packs a staggering 10GB of RAM. Might the OnePlus 7 follow its lead?

OnePlus 7 – Design and display

Back in January, SlashLeaks provided a leaked picture of a mystery OnePlus device in a form-disguising case.

Interestingly, this image seems to show an all-screen phone with absolutely no notch. So where does the front camera go, you ask? The case above the phone seems to point to a slider mechanism, which would give you your selfie feature without eating into the display.

The question is: is this a prototype, the finished OnePlus 7, or a completely separate 5G model?

We don’t have a look at the back of the phone, but expect a glass back in keeping with the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T before it. As for the precise nature of that display, we would expect OnePlus to stick to its guns and go with a 6.5-inch(ish) AMOLED.

There’s room for the company to make the jump to a QHD resolution, especially if the screen gets any bigger. But traditionally the company doesn’t tend to see the benefit in relation to the hit on battery life and performance.

With that Snapdragon 855 onboard, though, who knows?

OnePlus 7 – Stand-out features

The headline feature of the Snapdragon 855 CPU will be its support for 5G, via the included X50 LTE modem.

Indeed, during the aforementioned Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii, OnePlus claimed that it would be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019.

Company co-founder Pete Lau also tweeted about a deal with EE that means this will be the first 5G device in Europe.

Expect this to be an optional high-end model, though, given the limited state of 5G and the premium price that will need to be paid for it.

We can also expect the OnePlus 7 to feature the in-display fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 6T − hopefully a faster, more efficient version.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 7? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.