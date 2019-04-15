If you’ve been eyeing up a new smartphone for 2019, but have been holding off to see what OnePlus has up its sleeve, you may not have too long to wait according to a new leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal.

“Okay, so I’m gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want,” Agarwal tweeted yesterday. “I can confirm that #OnePlus7 series is launching globally on ‘14 May’ 2019!”

Should you trust that? Well, while Agarwal has a decent track record of getting predictions right on the Pixel 3 and last years OnePlus handsets there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of concrete evidence this time around.

That said, it would be pretty surprising if he weren’t at least in the right ballpark. If you look back at the previous three non-T OnePlus unveilings, they’ve all landed in May or June. The OnePlus 3 was unveiled on June 14 and available the same day; the OnePlus 5 was unveiled on June 20 and for sale on June 27; and last year’s OnePlus 6 was announced on May 16 before arriving in buyers’ hands on May 22.

So take it with a pinch of salt, but it sounds like it’s in the right ballpark, even if it is total speculation.

You can read more on what we know about the OnePlus 7 here, but here’s a quick summary. The Chinese firm is widely expected to reveal at least two flavours of OnePlus 7 – a regular one, and a Pro version. Both will be super powerful, packing the Snapdragon 855 processor with plenty of RAM (remember the OnePlus 6T had 6GB and the special edition McClaren one packed in 10GB), and a triple-lens camera array. There’s also talk of a separate 5G version if you want to be at the very cutting edge of technology.

Are you excited for a new OnePlus handset? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.