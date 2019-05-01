Another leak about the OnePlus 7 Pro has revealed two bundled accessories which should be music to OnePlus fans’ ears.

The leak stemmed from a tweet from Linus Tech Tips (since deleted, but with images reuploaded by Ishan Argawal) on Wednesday. The tweet showed clear close-up images of the unmistakable Never Settle-branded box, containing new Wireless Bullets 2 earphones, and a WarpCharge 30 car charger.

When we reviewed OnePlus Wireless Bullets we thought they had a superb design and great value – only the modest sound stage held us back from giving them the full five stars. Could the second iteration be the pitch-perfect improvement we’ve been waiting for?

The car charger would be a much-welcome accessory, meaning that OnePlus’ on-brand message of one day’s power in half an hour could even be achieved on the commute to work, or on the school run. We just hope that the ‘Go Beyond Speed’ tagline isn’t advice for drivers – 30mph in built-up areas please guys, even if you’re on the way to Printworks for OnePlus’ London launch on May 14.

Excited? We certainly are, but sadly whether these add-ons are special additions to the Pro model or simply included in a special set for press reviews remains to be seen.

Here are all the biggest OnePlus 7 leaks

The two accessories appearance follows a flurry of leaks and promotional reveals in the run-up to the launch of the highly-anticipated OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

If you care about what’s on the inside rather than what’s on the outside, then we’ve had good news for you this week too. In a full-page cover advert in the New York Times, the OnePlus 7 Pro was advertised as having no bezels and no notch. The accompanying blueprint revealed three rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera.