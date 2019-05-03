OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7: ‘Leaked’ specs show big differences

An alleged OnePlus 7 spec sheet has ‘leaked’, showing the details of the brand’s new upcoming handsets: the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The screen specifications, innovations, and sheer power of the Pro version are impressive, but the standard version is left without many distinguishing features.

It’s hard to see what’s left to be spoiled about the OnePlus 7 Pro; we already know that it will have a triple camera, we know it will have 3x optical zoom, and we know that it will have a full-screen display with no bezel and no notch.

But this latest spec leak from Android Pure does perhaps reveal why OnePlus hasn’t been so keen to promote the Pro’s little brother.

The Pro reportedly has 10GB of RAM, and a top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor: these specs indicate that the marketing slogan ‘Go Beyond Speed’ should be taken seriously. The Quad HD+ 6.64-inch 90Hz AMOLED display could well turn out to be one of the best on the market.

Meanwhile, the standard version looks to have the same 48-megapixel sensor and telephoto sensor as the Pro, but it does not have the ultra-wide sensor, instead being limited to a dual rear camera. The smaller 6.2-inch display also has a built-in fingerprint sensor, but it has a dewdrop selfie camera rather than a pop-up. While the Snapdragon 855 chipset makes a reappearance on this version, along with 6GB RAM.

The one element in which the OnePlus 7 could outperforms the Pro is the all-important battery life: not only is it 150mAh larger, but the smaller and less-demanding 60Hz display could lead to greater longevity through the day. Both devices are rumoured to support 30W Warp Charge, which should be another step forward from OnePlus’ already-impressive charge times with the promise of “a day’s power in half an hour”.

As of yet there’s still neither official confirmation nor insider leaks about three of the most controversial aspects of the OnePlus 6T: will these new offerings have a headphone jack, support wireless charging, or have an IP waterproofing rating?

It’s now easy to see why OnePlus’ coordinated press coverage has focused on the Pro version: slogans boasting of no bezels, no notch, and designs. So where’s the key selling point for the standard version? We’re hoping a significant price drop will make up for the specification shortfall, so that OnePlus can return to its roots as a flagship killer.

