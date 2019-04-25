Earlier this week, OnePlus officially announced that its next generation of smartphones will launch in just under three weeks. And ahead of the event, an alleged full list of specs for the range has appeared online.

For background, we’re expecting OnePlus to unveil three new phones: the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (essentially the same specs list, apart from 5G), and the OnePlus 7.

The specs list was posted to Twitter by @Samsung_News_, a tipster with no track record that we know of. However, the fact that we’ve seen many of the claimed specs in other reports, and the fact it’s been picked up by the reliable Roland Quandt, made us take notice.

@Samsung_News_ also hasn’t exactly been shy about questioning the reliability of speculative specs lists posted by other tipsters.

According to @Samsung_News_, the OnePlus 7 Pro (and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G) will be available in blue, grey and brown colour schemes, and feature a 6.7-inch, 3120 x 1440 screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner.

There will also allegedly be a triple rear camera setup combining 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 16-megapixel sensors, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

A Snapdragon 855 processor will apparently run the show, and users will be able to choose between a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and one with either 8GB of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There will also be UFS 3.0 on board, as well as a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge.

The OnePlus 7, meanwhile, is said to be equipped with a 6.4-inch, 2340 × 1080 display, a dual camera setup combining 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel snappers, a 3700mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Consumers will apparently be able to choose between a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

No pricing information was included alongside these specs, but another recent leak has claimed that the OnePlus 7 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost €749 (~£650), with the 12GB version reportedly set to come in at €819 (~£700).

