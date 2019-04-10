Is a OnePlus 7 Pro in the works? This ‘leak’ suggests so

The folks at OnePlus used to be an interesting bunch, but a fresh ‘leak’ suggests it’s taking yet another step towards becoming just another tech company and will release a “Pro” phone alongside OnePlus 7 later this year.

The leak stemmed from a Chinese social media site Weibo, when a ‘leaker’ posted two photos alleging to be of the, as yet unconfirmed, OnePlus 7 Pro.

The photos suggest the phone will have a curved screen design with dinky bezels – like pretty much every other flagship we’ve seen this year. Specs-wise it’ll apparently have a 6.67-inch “super optic” display, 256GB of storage and run using a Snapdragon 855 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. The CPU indicates it will be 5G ready and use Qualcomm’s X50 Modem.

The only other detail included in the ‘leak; is that the triple-camera setup will combine 48-megapixel,16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. This, again, would put it on a par with most 2019 flagships.

Given that OnePlus hasn’t launched the main OnePlus 7 it’s unclear how the specs differ between it and the Pro. Past rumours have suggested the OnePlus 7 will feature an atypical design with a periscope camera but not delved too deeply into its core specs. None of the rumours/leaks are official so we’d take them with a hefty pinch of salt regardless.

If the latest leak is accurate then the Pro’s appearance will mark a big change for OnePlus strategy, which has in the past has focused on releasing one phone at a time. It would make sense in the current context of the market, however. Most companies use a multiple device launch strategy.

Samsung adopted a multiple device strategy when it launched its Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G phones in February. Apple did it last year with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Most recently Huawei followed both with its Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro handsets in March.

Excited about the idea of two OnePlus phones hitting stores at once? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews