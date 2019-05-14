OnePlus 7 Pro: Release date, price, colours and specs

OnePlus has caused a bit of a stir with its latest range of smartphones. The OnePlus 7 Pro sits above the OnePlus 7 in the pecking order, and it’s the company’s most ambitious − and expensive − phone yet.

Read on for everything there is to know about the OnePlus 7 Pro, including its UK price and release date, and specs.

OnePlus 7 Pro release date − Where can you buy the OnePlus 7 Pro in the UK?

OnePlus tends to take a slightly confusing approach to phone releases, and it’s no different in this case. Some models will go on general sale on May 21, but not all of them.

Here’s the full list of OnePlus 7 Pro configurations, alongside UK price and release dates:

OnePlus 7 Pro − 6GB RAM, 128GB storage − Mirror Grey − £649 − May 21

OnePlus 7 Pro − 8GB RAM, 256GB storage − Mirror Grey/Nebula Blue − £699 − May 21

OnePlus 7 Pro − 8GB RAM, 256GB storage − Almond − £699 − June

OnePlus 7 Pro − 12GB RAM, 256GB storage − Nebula Blue − £799 − May 21

To add another layer of complexity to matters, OnePlus is giving particularly keen consumers the chance to buy the phone a few days early.

The company is holding a UK pop-up event at John Lewis’ Oxford Street store in London on May 17. The event starts at 12pm BST and ends at 8pm.

A limited number of Community members also had the chance to purchase the handset on OnePlus’ website on May 15, with those devices set to be delivered by May 22.

OnePlus 7 Pro price

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s most expensive range of smartphones yet.

The cheapest model (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) costs £649, which is £150 more than the cheapest OnePlus 7 model (also 6GB RAM, 128GB storage).

And there’s a whopping £300 difference between the base-level OnePlus 7 and the top-spec £799 OnePlus 7 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage).

OnePlus 7 Pro specs

OnePlus is pushing the OnePlus 7 Pro’s ‘Fluid AMOLED’ screen as its killer feature, and there’s plenty to discuss.

The phone features a 6.67-inch, 3120 x 1440 AMOLED display (516ppi) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate for smoother-looking images, especially during gameplay.

It’s also notchless, curved at both edges, has an optical fingerprint scanner embedded within it, and it’s capable of providing haptic feedback.

OnePlus has opted for a popup selfie camera that automatically slides out of the top of the phone when you launch selfie mode or try to scan your face.

It uses a 16-megapixel sensor with EIS and an aperture of f/2.0, and OnePlus claims the popup mechanism will survive being opened and closed 150 times a day for more than five years. There’s also fall detection.

Around the back, meanwhile, is a triple rear camera combining a 48-megapixel primary snapper (OIS, f/1.6), an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (OIS, f/2.4) with 3x optical lossless zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) with a 117-degree field of view.

In terms of design, few would deny that this is OnePlus’ best-looking handset yet. But it’s seriously big, measuring in at 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm. What’s more, the handset’s narrow metal sides and glass rear aren’t the most grippy.

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 855 processor and, as mentioned above, you can choose between 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The 855 also powers most of the Android flagships that the 7 Pro is set to go head-to-head with, and you can expect zippy performance.

There’s also a feature called ‘fnatic mode’, which directs all CPU, GPU and memory usage to your current gaming session and nowhere else.

The handset comes loaded with a 4000mAh battery, and OnePlus says you’ll be able to go from flat to 50% in just 20 minutes thanks to its relatively new Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology, which debuted on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

It comes with UFS 3.0 too, which should ensure faster local data transfer speeds across the board, meaning quicker file interaction, reduced app load times and more.

In terms of water-resistance, OnePlus says the phone will survive a dunk in water, but doesn’t have an official IP rating because it would make it cost more. The key thing you need to know is that if your OnePlus 7 Pro suffers water damage, you won’t be covered. You can read about the topic in more depth here.

The OnePlus 7 Pro runs Android Pie, and it also features dual stereo speakers and OnePlus’ signature physical alert slider, for easy switching between ringing, vibrating and silent sound profiles.