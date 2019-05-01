After a series of very revealing leaks, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been officially confirmed − and they’re right around the corner. Here’s everything we (think) we know about OnePlus’ next generation phone range, including price, specs, launch date and, of course, the juiciest leaks and most plausible rumours.

The OnePlus 7 range at a glance

OnePlus will likely launch three new phones at an event later this month. The OnePlus 7 is expected to be a straight-up successor to the excellent OnePlus 6T, while the heavily tipped OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus Pro 5G will take things up a level with some of the hottest features around, including a full-screen display, pop-up selfie camera and triple rear camera configuration.

However, the top-tier models could cost around £200 more than the standard OnePlus 7. Read on for the full breakdown of the three handsets.

OnePlus 7 Pro release date

The OnePlus 7 range will launch on May 14, at three simultaneous events around the world: London (4pm BST), New York (11am EDT), and Bangalore (8.15pm IST). A separate launch event will take place in China on May 16.

The UK launch takes place at the Printworks in South East London, and tickets have already sold out, demonstrating the sheer strength of demand from OnePlus’ dedicated fans. If you weren’t lucky enough to book yourself a place, you’ll still be able to watch the launch online, either on the OnePlus website or the company’s social channels.

With the OnePlus 7 have 5G?

This launch is going to be OnePlus’ most complicated to date (more on this in the section below), and before going any further, we need to talk about 5G.

During the Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii last year, OnePlus claimed it would be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019, and announced a partnership with EE to achieve this goal. Since then though, we’ve since seen a multitude of 5G phone announcements.

On April 22, Pete Lau confirmed to The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is about to launch. So while OnePlus hasn’t technically come good on its initial claim, it will be one of the first companies to bring a 5G handset to the UK.

OnePlus 7 Pro price

There are expected to be up to three versions of the OnePlus 7 on the cards, and we have a decent idea of how much they’ll cost. The full OnePlus 7 range will comprise:

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

If we were to take an educated guess on the base model OnePlus 7’s price, it would be the same as that of the OnePlus 6T: £499. The OnePlus brand still stands for value, as there’s a lot of weight behind the idea of a flagship-level phone for literally half the price of Apple’s and Samsung’s latest efforts.

However, expect to pay a good chunk more for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which will sit above the standard OnePlus 7 in the pecking order.

“The forecast from Pete [Lau] is between $200 and $300 higher for the 5G device – not necessarily a problem for our users because it’s what they’re after,” Eric Gass, OnePlus’ director of global brand partnerships, told Trusted Reviews last year.

Android Central reports that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will retail for €749 (~£649) in Europe, complete with 8GB of RAM. There’ll reportedly be another version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €819 (~£710), and also a base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus 7 − Design, display and camera

If you were hoping for a design revolution, you’ll undoubtedly be drawn to the Pro models rather than the standard OnePlus 7.

Renders suggest the regular model will look very similar to its predecessor. Renders shared with Pricebaba by serial tipster @OnLeaks point to a OnePlus 7 device that retains the display notch.

In fact, the main difference in these renders (below) is the presence of the flash within the camera bump, rather than separate to it. If the renders are accurate, it appears that the OnePlus 7 will retain the dual camera setup that featured on its predecessor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and Pro 5G, it appears, will be treated to a full screen display with a pop-up selfie camera. Pete Lau has really pushed the screen as a key feature, describing it as “fast and smooth” and saying that the panel cost the company three times as much as usual.

Rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate. That would beat all phones on the market aside from the gaming centric Razer Phones and ASUS ROG devices.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, it will be a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED affair and will offer improved haptic feedback too, thanks to a new vibration motor. For context, the 6T has a notched 6.41-inch, Full HD+ display − one we liked but didn’t quite love.

Agarwal claims the Pro model will also be equipped with a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, dual speakers, a triple rear camera setup featuring a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens, and USB 3.1 connectivity. But, as is always the case with leaks, we can’t take this as gospel.

OnePlus has also confirmed several key details about the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera setup. The tweet above promises “no notch” − aka a pop-up selfie camera − and shows off a blueprint of the handset with a triple rear camera.

Wired UK has had some early hands-on time with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera ahead of release, revealing that it will boast 3x optical zoom (plus 10x digital zoom) and 0.3 second shutter lag, but no time-of-flight depth sensor.

OnePlus 7 – Software

As for software, the company’s OxygenOS has matured into a well-kept skinned take on Android and it’s always improving.

We were reminded of OnePlus’ FSE Team (short for ‘Fast, Stable and Efficient’) during Qualcomm’s Hawaii event. An arm of the company’s R&D division, the FSE Team works with both hardware and software to ensure OnePlus phones are the best that they can be, which should mean the forthcoming OxygenOS experience − anticipated to run atop Android 9.0 − should feel rock-solid when the OnePlus 7 range launches.

As for new features, the company has always tried to develop OxygenOS based primarily on user feedback, introducing features requested from the likes of social media channels, as well as it own forums.

This year, things have gone a step further, with an open invitation for users to suggest features. The winning suggestion will be implemented within OxygenOS

With the submission window wrapping up at the end of February, OnePlus then announced that forum user Léandro Tijink had won. Tijinka had created a 2671 document (with imagery), suggesting over 20 tweaks to the way OxygenOS could function; from the initial setup experience to a reworked quick settings panel.

Read Tijinka’s forum post here, for an impressively detailed breakdown of what we might be able to see within OxygenOS on the OnePlus 7.

Are you liking the sound of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro?