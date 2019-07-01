OnePlus 7 Pro owners received bizarre spam notifications during a failed internal test

An internal test could be behind two weird push notifications that spammed OnePlus 7 Pro users early on Monday morning.

Several OnePlus 7 Pro owners took to Twitter to claim that their devices had recieved spam notifications, with one user asking “has OnePlus been hacked?”

There are two messages, one with Latin characters and another with Chinese characters, with owners that clicked on the notification found themselves trying to open a browser that couldn’t be found.

So far, so weird. But it turns out that it’s not a hack, just something rather less interesting. OnePlus took to Twitter themselves to “apologise for any difficulties” and has assured users that the team is investigating an error where the OxygenOS team sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners.

It’s not clear how many people got the notification or how widespread the issue was, but there were several tweets from confused users, and likely even more people who got the notification and either haven’t seen it yet (as it went out at around 9AM BST) or merely swiped it away without tweeting it.

Still, it’s a great phone, snagging 4.5/5 in our review. Reviewing the phone, deputy mobile editor Alex Walker-Todd said: “The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost. Even if wireless charging and water resistance aren’t part of the equation, It has one of the nicest displays you’ll find on a phone, is a superb performer, offers great battery life and the camera is always improving.”

We’ll have to see if further notifications roll out, but it would be interesting to know exactly what it is OnePlus are working on behind the scenes, whether it’s a new feature or just making some existing features more robust.

