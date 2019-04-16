A OnePlus 7 Pro model might get all the best new features

If you’re hoping for a OnePlus 7 design revolution, new renders suggest the standard edition of the handset might look very similar to its OnePlus 6T predecessor.

Previous speculation had suggested OnePlus was planning a full screen display with a pop-up selfie camera, but it now appears that’ll be saved for a ‘Pro’ version of the handset. New ‘renders’ created by serial leaker @OnLeaks point to a OnePlus 7 device that retains the display notch.

In fact, the main difference in these renders (below) is the presence of the flash within the camera bump, rather than on the outside. If the renders prove accurate they’ll also confirm the phone will retain a dual camera.

The images have been shared to the Pricebaba website also offers some information on the phone’s dimensions. The site has the vitals at 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.1mm (9.5mm with the camera bump), compared to 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm. The button and port placement is identical according to the report.

The specs suggest the display will be slightly smaller, at 6.2-inches diagonally, compared with the 6.41-inch panel available on the current OnePlus 6T handset.

All this means the Pro version of the device is likely to boast more advanced features like the triple-lens camera and the pop-up selfie camera. Whether this will also be the version of the device containing a 5G modem remains to be seen. Previously, the company had said 5G will significantly add to the price of the flagship handset.

We still don’t know when the handset(s) will arrive, but the company is rumoured to be holding an event on May 14, where it could also announce a smart TV set.

Will the OnePlus 7 manage to wow, even if it looks the same as the OnePlus 6T handset? Is putting all eggs in the Pro basket a smart plan? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.