OnePlus 7 Pro might have another problem

The OnePlus 7 is now out in the world, like a beautiful phone shaped butterfly. We liked it, but some users are complaining of a weird high-pitched interference coming through the phone’s earpiece on phone calls.

The problem seems to be limited to just a few users, and it’s not entirely clear whether the issue is related to a specific mobile network or specific circumstances, as the problem has only come to light today.

Related: Best Android Phones

Also unclear is whether the problem is hardware or software related. If it’s a software problem, an update should be able to clear up the problem. If it’s a hardware problem, it could be an issue for the users afflicted by the problems, however prominent it may be. In the meantime, several users are reporting problems making phone calls on their… phone. So, you know, it’s quite a substantial problem if you are one of the few affected.

We’ve tested the OnePlus device pretty extensively, and haven’t encountered the same issue. In fact, In our review, the OnePlus 7 snagged 4.5/5 stars. Deputy mobile editor Alex Walker-Todd said: “The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to innovate in one of the most competitive technology markets out there while still circumventing convention by undercutting the majority of the competition on cost. Even if wireless charging and water resistance aren’t part of the equation, It has one of the nicest displays you’ll find on a phone, is a superb performer, offers great battery life and the camera is always improving.”

Related: Best iPhone

We reached out to OnePlus, who declined to comment. If we hear anything, we’ll let you know.