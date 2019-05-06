The OnePlus 7 Pro will have an HDR10+ display and UFS storage

We’re just over a week away from the OnePlus 7 launch on May 14, but the company can’t seem to help itself when it comes to spilling beans a little early, and we have a few interesting tidbits ahead of time.

First up, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an HDR10+ display. “HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well,” he said. “We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.”

But HDR10+ – while extremely welcome – isn’t completely new to the smartphone space. And fortunately, OnePlus has something unprecedented to offer: UFS 3.0 storage. “Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience,” Lau tweeted.

UFS 3.0 offers read speeds of 2100MB/s, which is about 20 times faster than your average microSD card and about four times as fast as a SATA SSD. Its write speeds are 410MB/s – which is a 50% boost over previous generations too. It’ll be fast, in other words.

Now, technically the OnePlus 7 should be the second phone to launch with UFS 3.0 storage, but thanks to Samsung delaying the Galaxy Fold, OnePlus will be the first out of the blocks.

Elsewhere, we know that OnePlus is feeling pretty confident about the water resistant qualities of the OnePlus 7 – but is still shying away from IP certification, because of the extra cost involved.

“We know that an IP rating would be the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability, but the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience, which is why we created this direct and relatable video to show you what our water-resistant quality can actually bring to you in your real life in a more powerful way,” Carl Pei wrote, referring to the teaser below.

“However, this is not a bucket challenge, and we certainly don’t want all of you to try to drop your OnePlus 7 Pro in a bucket. And just like other smartphone brands that do IP classify their devices, our warranty does not cover water damage.

“This also doesn’t mean that we’ll never consider IP classifying our products in the future,” he added.

