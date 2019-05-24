OnePlus 7 Pro users reporting ‘ghost touch’ display issues

The OnePlus 7 Pro features the company’s most advanced display technology yet, but some early adopters are reporting all is not well with the 90Hz screen.

A thread on the OnePlus Forums features complaints from users experiencing “ghost touches” in random parts of the display. According to the users experiencing the issue, it occurs whether they’re touching the device or not, and in a wide variety of apps.

The posters report instances in major apps like Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, Hangouts, Facebook, WhatsApp, while typing on the keyboard and on the home screen. Others only discovered the issue when they downloaded the CPU-Z app where it’s running wild, which you can see below.

One poster wrote: “I had noticed over the past few days that occasionally, the screen seemed to freeze. Mostly I noticed it trying to access context menus in the top right/left corners. As it turns out though, the issue is much more serious as can be seen in this test. My touch screen goes nuts.”

Currently, it’s unclear whether the glitch is hardware or software-related, but not all device owners are experiencing the problem. OnePlus’ own bug hunters are reaching out to consumers in the hope of narrowing down the cause.

One forum user said the issue occurs when the display is in 60Hz and 90Hz modes, so it’s unlikely to be related to the higher refresh rate either. Another said the issue was getting worse every day.

So far, OnePlus is yet to make a public statement about the issue, but until it does users might be reluctant to splash out on the flagship of flagships.

Earlier this week, OnePlus said an issue with the 7 Pro’s camera would be resolved by a forthcoming software update, it may be that the firm will need another to solve problems with the display too. If it’s a hardware issue, the company may begin to start offering replacements.