OnePlus 7 Pro recently picked up the highly-coveted Best phone of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards and there’s now more good news for the excellent smartphone thanks to another update to its Oxygen software.

The latest version of Oxygen OS – that’s the very slickly designed software layer that sits atop Android – isn’t jammed full of updates, with it instead focussing on minor improvements to both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The biggest new feature for the OxygenOS 10.0.2 build that’s going to hit the 7 Pro is optimisations to the performance of the Super Stable recording feature in the phone’s camera. While this might sound small, it’s always good to see improvements in the camera post-release.

The rest of the update consists of fixes that’ll hit both the 7 and 7 Pro. These include optimisations to the expanded screenshot feature and power consumption, along with improvements to Bluetooth connectivity when you’re in a car and there’s been an issue fixed with volume when using Apple’s AirPods too.

In a blog announcing the update, OnePlus also said the ‘blank screen issue’ has been fixed and charging perf0rmance with third-party chargers has also been optimised. The security patch on the phone has been updated to October’s patch too.

As tends to be the case with these updates they’re rolled out on an incremental basis, so you won’t necessarily see the update right away.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro both had a fairly short lifespan as they were recently superseded by the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. While the 7T Pro was nothing more than a chipset refresh, the OnePlus 7T gained the silky-smooth 90Hz display and faster charging making it a real upgrade. Both of these devices are available now and shipped with Android 10 on board.

As the year comes to a close we’re already anticipating what OnePlus has in store for 2020. We can predict the OnePlus 8 will come in the early months, with a ‘T’ version hitting later on.

