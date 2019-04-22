OnePlus 7 Pro with 5G confirmed, but it’s all about the display

OnePlus has confirmed it will launch a 5G-enabled OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, which will also debut a significantly improved ‘fast and smooth’ display.

In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the new display tech will be exclusive to the Pro variant of the phone. Without going into spec details, Lau says the panel cost the company three times as much as usual and will “redefine fast and smooth”.

The CEO said he was “stunned” when he saw it for the first time, as you’d expect anyone in his position to say. The comments follow a teaser tweet from Lau claiming the new product was “beautiful”

Lau didn’t go into detail on the specs, but rumours have suggested OnePlus will debut a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. That would beat all phones on the market aside from the gaming centric Razer Phones and ASUS ROG devices.

That display, likely to be full-screen plus a pop-up selfie camera, plus the addition of the 5G modem, will be reflected in the price of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Today’s report from The Verge, which features the comments from Lau, suggests the price will be right up there with the iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro flagships.

That’s a far cry from the affordable ‘flagship killers’ the company began promoting when it arrived on the scene.

The standard OnePlus 7 edition will also be subject to another price hike, according to today’s report. The firm’s reputation was built on the ability to challenge the big boys, but the company now faces the challenge of convincing users to pay flagship style prices.

OnePlus has promised news of its launch event on Tuesday 23 April. It is expected to take place on May 14, but we’ll keep you posted when the announcement is made.

Will you splash out for the OnePlus 7 Pro? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.