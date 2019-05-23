The key feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro was supposed to be its triple camera. But OnePlus fans have been quick to point out a few shortcomings, and developers are now on the case.

In a thread titled “Camera quality sucks…”, some OnePlus users have vented their frustration at the perceived less-than-ideal quality of the images their OnePlus 7 Pro has captured, with some claiming it was even a downgrade from the OnePlus 6T.

Fortunately OnePlus, has been quick to respond to disappointed fans, and on May 22 the company promised a slew of updates.

Staff member Jimmy Z said that users should firstly install the first software update available, as soon as they get their phone, and then in “the next week or so” there will be an update which improves HDR and Nightscape mode, which should produce photos that are “substantially better”.

Responding directly to a fan’s criticisms, the staff member accepted that OnePlus had to find the right balance in a trade-off between the sharpness and noise in photos.

He also revealed that the sensor in the ultra-wide camera is smaller than that of the main camera, and that there is significant clarity loss in portrait mode, which is an issue OnePlus is working on.

In our in-depth review of the OnePlus 7 Pro camera, we were particularly impressed by the quality still available at maximum 3x optical zoom.

However, we noted that the detail and dynamic range was not quite as good as that available on the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro, and low-light performance still needs work. We also spotted some issues with portrait mode, which can be thrown off by faces in the background of the image which spoil the bokeh effect.

Let’s hope the forthcoming software updates go some way to fixing these issues.