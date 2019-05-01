OnePlus 7 Pro camera samples released, confirming big new feature

OnePlus has revealed sample images taken by the OnePlus 7 Pro for the first time. Posted to the official twitter account, these images seem to hint at a headlining new camera feature.

Three images of a crow on a rock have been taken, each at different levels of zoom, and captioned: “Get closer to the action!”. This is likely due to the 3x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom confirmed by Wired.

The detail on the zoomed-in image looks especially impressive – we can’t wait to try out the camera and push the zoom to its limits. Take a quick look in the bottom corner of each tweeted image, and you’ll read “Shot on OnePlus: Powered by Triple Camera” – further confirmation, if any more was needed, that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple rear camera.

With the addition of the zoom feature, this new camera set-up looks to offer a big improvement to the OnePlus 6T. While we rated the camera highly for its HDR and lowlight photography, we were underwhelmed that updates were limited merely to software, while the actual hardware hadn’t been tweaked since the release of the OnePlus 6.

Impressive zoom is hardly an exclusive feature to the OnePlus 7 Pro; in fact, it’s become something of an industry-wide trend. The Huawei P30 Pro features 10x optical zoom which impressed us as the best the industry can currently offer (however, you’re better off side-stepping the 50x digital zoom option).

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a genuine optical zoom of 5x, upgraded by software to a ‘lossless’ zoom of 10x. Right now it’s too early to see how the OnePlus 7 Pro will compare to these contenders, but with the Pro coming on May 14 there’s not long left to wait.

