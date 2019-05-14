OnePlus 7 Pro Android Q beta confirmed: A breath of fresh air for Oxygen OS

OnePlus’ spiffy new flagship will be added to Google’s Android Q beta program.

OnePlus France vice president Apostolos Evangelidis confirmed the news at the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro’s London launch event, listing it as a key part of the company’s continued commitment to role our regular software updates to its users.

“We’re proud to be the second most frequent Android software updater. [We’re] just behind Google, which is number one. I guess we’re ok with that. We will continue to support our devices with two years of regular software updates and three years of Android patch security updates,” he said.

“And like the OnePlus 6 and 6T Android Q beta will be available on the OnePlus 7 Pro. And as was the case with Android Pie we should be one of the first to roll it [Android Q] out globally.”

The OnePlus 7 Pro was unveiled on 14 May alongside the regular OnePlus 7. It is the company’s most expensive smartphone to date with the most basic model retail for £649 and going up to £799 for the top specced version.

Android Q is the beta version of the next version of Google’s mobile operating system. The beta trial is designed to let developers try out the new features and tweak their wares to work with Google’s new code. It also helps Google developers spot and fix bugs ahead of the full-fat consumer release.

The beta is continually updated with test features. Most recently we’ve seen an influx of new Android Q dark mode options and two nifty upgrades to the way Android records in-app audio and monitors CPU and GPU temperatures that look bespoke made for gamers.

Want to try it out? Then you should check out our how to install Android Q explainer, which details which phones are enrolled on the beta and how to get it running.