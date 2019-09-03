OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Android 10 in new OxygenOS Open Beta

Android 10 officially arrives on Google Pixel Phones and a few select others today, but OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can also get in on the action.

On day one of the Android 10 availability, OnePlus is making it available for the latest handsets, as part of the latest OxygenOS Open Beta, which is available right now.

This is a step on from the Android Q developer betas some OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users may be running. That’s because the release appears for include the completed version of the operating system, now named Android 10.

The new OxygenOS Open Beta – which is the custom skin OnePlus places atop its Android phones – brings most of the same Android 10 features Pixel users are getting today and a few new touches from OnePlus itself. That means the system-wide dark mode, as well as the new full-screen gesture navigation system, new privacy permissions, UI improvements and more.

Related: Android 10 features

The OnePlus-centric additions to OxygenOS include a new Game Space that brings together all of the user’s favourite titles, the ability to change icons in the quick settings menu, the opportunity to block messages by keywords, and an improved ambient display offering contextual information. OnePlus says users should also experience fewer bugs within this version of the beta.

Here’s the full changelog below:

If you were already using the Android Q developer beta on the new handsets, this new OxygenOS Open Beta will arrive as an over the air update. If not, OnePlus is kindly providing the download links on the forum post announcing the update.

We’re not sure how long it’ll be before OnePlus rolls out the Android 10 update to rank and file users, but this is a pretty good sign it’ll be sooner rather than later. Google itself has pledged to work with manufacturers to get it to some third-party handsets before the end of the year.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More