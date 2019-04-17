At least two versions of the OnePlus 7 are expected to launch this year, and a bunch of alleged details about the rumoured OnePlus 7 Pro have just emerged online.

The word on the street is that the handset’s display will be a big step up from the OnePlus 6T’s Full HD+ screen, and the phone will apparently be unveiled in just under a month.

Read more: Best smartphone

This all comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Android Central). According to Igarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate − simply put, it should be very sharp and very smooth, which is promising news for gamers in particular.

We’ve been hoping to see OnePlus improve its display game for a couple of years now, so this latest leak has got us very excited indeed.

The Razer Phone 2, a phone we described as “perfect for PUBG sessions on the go”, has an industry-leading 120Hz variable refresh-rate screen. The OnePlus 7 Pro, it appears, won’t be far behind.

Agarwal also claims that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s display will offer improved haptic feedback, thanks to a new vibration motor.

He says the handset will also be equipped with a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, dual speakers, a triple rear camera setup featuring a wide angle lens and a telephoto lens, and USB 3.1 connectivity.

Finally, he says the phone is likely to launch on 14 May, with events apparently set to take place simultaneously in New York, Bangalore and the UK (probably London). This isn’t the first time that particular date has popped up on the rumour mill.

Read more: Best Android phones

The Bangalore event will apparently kick off at 8:30pm local time, which is 4pm BST.

Of course, since none of this information has come direct from OnePlus, it has to be taken with a hearty pinch of salt. Let’s not get carried away yet, tempting as it is.

What are you hoping to see from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.