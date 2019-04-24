OnePlus 7 Pro 5G price sets up war with Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR

When it emerged OnePlus was going to launch a super high-end OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone with 5G, many feared it would bring an end to the company’s longstanding commitment to undercutting the prices of its flagship competitors.

However, a new report suggests that fears of a OnePlus phone costing the same as a high-end iPhone or Galaxy S10 may have been unfounded.

Android Central reports the phone will retail for €749 in Europe, complete with 8GB of RAM. That’s around £649 at the current exchange rate. The site says there’ll be another version with a stunning 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €819 (around £710).

Interestingly, the site says a base model with 6GB of RAM (not so long ago, that would have been unheard of!) and 128GB of storage will be available at a later point in the release cycle. No price is known as yet, but the report does say Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue will be the colour offerings.

The current OnePlus 6T starts at €549 in Europe, meaning an increase of €200 for this top-end version, but considering there’s likely to have a 5G modem, a new all-screen display with a pop-up selfie camera that could still be seen as decent value.

While some will see the price tag as a betrayal of the firm’s principles, it might be an increase OnePlus fans are happy to pay for the phone, which is likely to boast improved cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor and the latest Snapdragon 855 processor.

It’s also around the same price as the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S10e and the iPhone XR, neither of which offer a 5G option.

The phones will be revealed at a launch event taking place on May 14, which is three weeks from now. We’ll have full coverage from what’s become one of the highlights of the tech calendar.

Does an extra 200 notes sound like a reasonable increase for a phone rocking 5G and bleeding edge features? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.