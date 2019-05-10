The OnePlus 7 might meet its match in the new Asus Zenfone 6

New official specifications have been announced for the Asus Zenfone 6, and it looks like it could go toe-to-toe with the upcoming OnePlus 7.

Asus confirmed the Zenfone 6 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor – the same CPU as found on the upcoming OnePlus 7 –on Twitter earlier this week. The two competing devices will be release just days apart, with the OnePlus coming first on May 14 and the Zenfone arriving shortly after, on May 16. Both events will be covered by Trusted Reviews, so make sure you check our website to keep up to date.

Aside from the impressive processor, the tweet revealed several other key features of the soon-to-be-released handset. Audiophiles will be relieved to hear that the 3.5mm headphone jack will appear on the device, despite being dropped from several competitors. The OnePlus 7 is not expected to have a 3.5mm jack by comparison.

A triple card slot is featured, so we can expect a Dual SIM set-up with Micro SD card support, which is great if you want to combine your work phone with your own phone for instance, and it will suit users who require extra storage too. The Notification LED present above the display lets you spot if your attention is demanded even when the screen is turned off.

The Smart Key is an Asus specific feature. This is compatible with an Asus Smart Home door lock, and it allows you to open your front door via smartphone rather than fumbling with keys of the jangling metal variety — which sounds like a good idea when you’re returning home from the pub and ave less-than-optimal physical coordination.

Sadly there wasn’t any information on the Zenfone 6’s camera, battery, or screen specifications, which will of course be crucial for anyone making a purchasing decision.

Are you most looking forward to the OnePlus 7 or the Asus Zenfone 6? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter, at @TrustedReviews