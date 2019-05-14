The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be unveiled at a special event this afternoon, which will be live streamed so you can tune in from anywhere. Read on for all the details.

OnePlus 7 Launch Time: When does the event start?

Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will launch at an event that’s set to take place this afternoon.

Trusted Reviews will be at the London launch, which kicks off at 4pm BST. Simultaneous events are also being held in Bengaluru, Beijing and New York, and all of the action will be live streamed on YouTube (so you’ll be able to tune in from your desk at work − just swivel your monitor away from the rest of the office).

Tech launch live stream videos usually start a little earlier than scheduled, so if you’re having a quiet afternoon, you can… soak up the atmosphere and hunt for clues in the decor by firing up the live stream just ahead of time.

OnePlus 7 Live Stream: Watch the launch event online

You’ll be able to watch the OnePlus 7 launch right here! The YouTube clip embedded above is your portal to the big reveal.

As mentioned above though, the stream will go live just before 4pm BST. If you click the Play button right now, you’ll be able to add the event to your calendar.

It isn’t clear how long the launch event will last, but these things tend to take at least an hour. There may also be some surprise announcements at tonight’s event, which could extend matters.

OnePlus 7 Launch Event: What to expect

The OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be unlike any of the company’s previous smartphone efforts. It’s set to be the most expensive OnePlus phone ever by quite a distance, and OnePlus is really pushing its screen as the killer feature. You can also look forward to a triple rear camera, popup selfie camera and powerful specs.

The OnePlus 7, meanwhile, sounds like a more obvious successor to the OnePlus 6T.

The long-anticipated 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to make an appearance at the event, but we’re less sure about when it will actually hit the market.

