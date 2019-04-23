OnePlus 7 launch confirmed: Multiple phones expected

It would seem that we’re less than a month away from the launch of the OnePlus 7, following an official launch event announcement complete with ticket pricing for eager fans looking to attend.

Headed up by a tagline that invites fans to “Go Beyond Speed”, the poster, which was released alongside news of the launch events and tickets, makes reference to the “OnePlus 7 Series”, confirming what many already anticipated – the promise of multiple devices at the Chinese phone maker’s next launch.

Beyond the imagery, which shows the corner of an intriguing oil-slick covered rectangle, the announcement confirms that the company will be holding multiple launch events spanning four major cities and key markets for OnePlus.

The company will be launching its next devices in London, New York and Bangalore on May 14 simultaneously, while a separate launch event will take place in Beijing, China on May 16.

The UK launch, taking place at the Printworks in south-east London, kicks off at 4pm BST, while the New York event starts at 11am EDT and the Bangalore event at 8:15pm IST. Combined, the events are expected to attract some 8000 attendees, making this the largest launch in the company’s history.

As with previous OnePlus launches, it’s opening up access to fans of the brand, so long as they’re willing to fork out cash for the privilege of attending. From April 23 to April 25, those looking to partake from Europe and the UK will be able to grab early-bird tickets priced at £16/€18 via OnePlus.com directly.

Last year, the London launch of the OnePlus 6 sold out in just ten hours, showing that despite charging, fans are willing to pay to be among the first to see OnePlus’ next devices.

For those unable to attend in person, the company will also be livestreaming the events from its own website, as well as its leading social channels on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

