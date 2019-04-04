OnePlus 7 leaks in crystal-clear images showing off radical new design

The OnePlus 7 is facing some stiff competition to retain its ‘flagship killer’ crown this year, but judging by the latest leaked images, it’s going to be well up to the task.

SlashLeaks user Sudhanshu Ambhore has taken to Twitter (H/T) to share a treasure trove of OnePlus 7 renders obtained from a mystery case maker.

The first thing that’s immediately noticeable is the OnePlus 7’s gorgeous all-screen design. There’s nary a notch in sight – teardrop or otherwise – lending further weight to rumours that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

You can also clearly see that the new OnePlus flagship sports a triple-camera system on the rear, as it bids to offer a feature set comparable to devices like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro.

Elsewhere, volume controls are visible on the left-hand side of the device, while there’s a USB-C port and SIM card slot on the bottom of the handset. A 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be found, however, suggesting that there won’t be a U-turn on the OnePlus 6T’s most controversial design decision.

While unconfirmed, these images certainly look like the real deal. With the OnePlus 6 launching in May of last year, there’s good reason to believe the OnePlus 7’s release date is now just around the corner, so the leaks doing the rounds are more likely to accurate.

However, one thing that still remains a mystery is the OnePlus 7’s price. The so-called ‘flagship killer’ phones have slowly but steadily increased in cost over the years, and while it’s still likely to be hugely affordable compared to devices like the Galaxy S10+, it might not be the absolute steal it once was judging by 2018’s £500 starting point.

What do you want to see on the OnePlus 7?