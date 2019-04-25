It is no secret we’re very close to finally hearing official details about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but if you have a particular hankering to pick up a OnePlus 6T you might have to act fast.

Unlike some other brands, OnePlus doesn’t keep around its older phones when it releases a new flagship. When the OnePlus 7 is available to buy (possibly on May 14), the OnePlus 6T likely won’t be.

The first hints of this are beginning to show already, with multiple versions of the excellent phone showing as out of stock on the brand’s US store.

You can no longer buy the Thunder Purple model or the entry-level $549 model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage from the US OnePlus store and both those models have also been removed from the UK store. Whether they’ll ever return remains to be seen.

Not all models are unavailable though and it’s still possible to pick up a OnePlus 6T if you really want. However as there hasn’t been a notable price-drop we’d suggest at least waiting until the OnePlus 7 gets a proper reveal before throwing down your cash.

It looks like there’s going to be three versions of the OnePlus 7 announced at the events on May 14: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and a 5G version of the Pro model. OnePlus has been heavily teasing the phones recently, tweeting an outline of the Pro model which points to it boasting three cameras on the back.

There has also been numerous spec leaks, including the suggestion the Pro model will ship with a 90Hz curved display and a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The same report also predicts a 48-megapixel camera will sit on the back of the OnePlus 7.

We’ll be reporting live from the London OnePlus 7 series event on May 14 so stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the details and hands ons of the new phones as soon as they’re announced.