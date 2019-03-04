The OnePlus 7 will rip off a key Vivo Next S feature, leak suggests

The OnePlus 7 will have a pop-up front camera, like the Vivo Next S, according to a fresh batch of leaked images.

The ‘news’ came from Pricebaba who were supplied the images by serial leaker @Onleaks. The images showcased a nebulous mixed metal and glass phone with an edge-to-edge notchless display and pop-up front camera.

The images are far from official, but if they are accurate, the edge-to-edge screen could be a key selling point for the OnePlus 7. We personally think there are more elegant solutions than a pop out camera, like the Samsung Galaxy S10‘s hole punch notch, but there are plenty of people who hate notches in any form – each to their own we guess.

So… To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

The images also showed a tri-camera setup similar to the Galaxy S10’s. There weren’t any other specs in the release, but prior rumblings suggest the OnePlus 7 will be 5G-enabled.

OnePlus showcased a mysterious 5G prototype at MWC 2019, which may or may not be the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 5G demo unit was shown streaming Ace Combat 7 in Full HD with “high graphics settings”. Further details about it were thin on the ground as OnePlus was keeping its specs and design firmly under wraps – more specifically under a giant white plastic case and see through glass box.

Related: Best smartphone

If true, the OnePlus 7 will be one of many 5G phones to arrive this year. Samsung unveiled its 5G Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold handsets just before MWC. Huawei then followed suit with its folding Mate X 5G smartphone at the show. The LG V50 is will also be 5G and Oppo’s confirmed it’s working on a handset with the advanced connectivity that’ll be released in the very near future.

5G is a next generation networking technology that’s set to launch in selected UK cities, including London, later this year. 5G will run alongside the existing 4G infrastructure and promises bandwidth in excess of 1Gbps down. This’ll let you do things like download entire TV series in minutes and stream triple A games over the cloud. We got a chance to check out a 5G demo at MWC and were seriously impressed with the results.

Pop-up camera or not, are you excited about the rumoured OnePlus 7? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews