OnePlus 6T: Specs, release date, price and all the latest leaks

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new flagship − the OnePlus 6T, a souped-up version of the excellent OnePlus 6. With the handset expected to be unveiled in little over a fortnight, the leaks are coming in thick and fast, and many of the teases we’ve spotted in recent days have come from none other than OnePlus itself.

Here’s everything we’ve heard about the OnePlus 6T to date, including all the latest leaks and rumours, plus speculative release date and pricing details.

OnePlus 6T design, camera and specs

On September 19, a “trusted source” supplied Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de with what appears to be our first official press image of the back of the OnePlus 6T (above). The 6T appears to have lots in common with the existing OnePlus 6.

For instance, there’s a centrally-positioned camera module sat within a curved glass back that appears to adopt the same Midnight Black finish that can be found on the OnePlus 6. The image also confirms a few hardware points that had been previously speculated about.

The 6T won’t feature a Huawei P20 Pro-style triple camera, and instead appears to stick with a two-sensor arrangement. That’s not hugely surprising, as OnePlus typically sticks with the same − or at least a very similar − rear camera setup for its T smartphone releases.

The OnePlus 6 has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel sensor around the back. We imagine we’ll see a very similar setup on the OnePlus 6T.

The camera-to-back ratio also implies that the OnePlus 6T will be a larger, wider handset than the 6, that or its camera module itself is physically smaller. The latter seems less likely, as a smaller camera setup would compromise performance.

At the bottom of the image, you can just about make out the camera’s dual LED flash as well as a notable void beneath that, where the rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6 usually sits. The 6T, it has now been confirmed, will have an in-display fingerprint scanner instead.

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action,” the firm told Cnet in September. “By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

The firm also aired a teaser on Indian TV in September, featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. “What if I told you there’s a cooler way to unlock your phone? The new OnePlus 6T is coming,” he says, as the words “touch the innovation” flash up on-screen.

A series of short teasers posted to Twitter by OnePlus (all above) at the end of September really hammer the point home.

Samsung has been struggling to implement the technology in its phones for quite some time now, and beating the South Korean giant to the punch would represent a big win for OnePlus. The firm is reportedly calling the feature Screen Unlock, and hopefully it works reliably enough to serve as the main method of authentication, something Huawei failed to achieve with the Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design.

According to the Cnet report, the in-display fingerprint scanner will result in the OnePlus 6T being 0.45mm thicker than the 7.8mm OnePlus 6. More importantly though, the move looks like it will also result in the phone’s rear looking much cleaner.

Unofficial renders (based upon factory CAD) created by tipster @OnLeaks and published by MySmartPrice show what the OnePlus 6T could look like from a bunch of different angles. You can check them out above. Oh, and there’s a video too:

An alleged OnePlus 6T retail box spotted by PhoneArena has also hinted that the handset will feature a ‘waterdrop’ screen notch, which is far smaller and more subtle than the notches we’ve seen on most other notch-toting handsets, like the iPhone X and OnePlus 6 − we imagine a lot of people would prefer to see the 6T land with a smaller screen cutout than the one we got on its predecessor.

The Oppo R17 to be precise, features the same-style notch, and in the past we have seen features from Oppo phones make their way into OnePlus handsets shortly after. OnePlus and Oppo, by the way, have a shared investor, BBK Electronics.

Now for the other major confirmed news. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. While this will inevitably upset some prospective buyers, it’s not an enormous surprise.

It’s now been two years since Apple ditched the headphone jack, and the entirety of the company’s current iPhone lineup is jack-less. Google followed Apple’s lead last year with the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL, and it doesn’t look like the Google Pixel 3 will be any different.

“According to a survey conducted by OnePlus, in early 2017, 80% of users used in-jack headphones regularly, while, in a poll in 2018, that number dropped drastically with 59% of users switching to wireless headsets,” OnePlus said, clearly expecting some form of backlash from consumers.

Think back a short way and you might recall OnePlus being pretty vocal about other companies dropping the headphone jack. Here’s one such example. Expect Samsung to throw a few barbs in due course.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 9

According to an alleged accessory list for the OnePlus 6T spotted by MySmartPrice, OnePlus is going to start selling a USB-C to 3.5mm jack dongle for €8.95 (~£8). It isn’t clear if this will be bundled with the phone or not.

The leak also appears to reveal pricing for a series of upcoming OnePlus 6T cases, with the cheapest option coming in at €21.95, and priciest apparently costing €31.95.

OnePlus has also revealed a new USB-C version of the existing Bullets V2, which will “be launched alongside the company’s next device, projected for Q4 2018”.

The Type-C Bullets cost the same as the V2s, £15.99, and OnePlus is promising “a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor” with the new Type-C Bullets, thanks in part to “a built-in high-end, professional DAC by Ciruss Logic”.

There’s a chance that the 6T could also be the first handset on the market to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU – the successor to the Snapdragon 845, but this is far from guaranteed.

One area the firm can definitely improve in, however, is screen resolution. The firm has never bundled a screen that exceeds Full HD resolution on its smartphones, in order to keep costs down. But with most of the high-end market now using QHD screens that’s no longer a viable option. If OnePlus wants to continue to compete with the big dogs and keep the “flagship-killer” tagline, it needs to introduce a more impressive screen.

A questionable looking listing published by Chinese retailer Gizbot claims that the OnePlus 6T will feature a 6.4-inch, 2340×1080 AMOLED display with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. It also claims the handset will be powered by a 3500mAh battery, and feature a triple-camera setup around the back and a 25-megapixel sensor on the front.

And a picture posted to Weibo (via GSMArena) suggests the OnePlus 6T will feature a bigger battery than its predecessor. The image claims the 6T will be equipped with a 3,700mAh cell. The OnePlus 6, meanwhile, had a significantly smaller 3,300mAh cell, and we were neither particularly impressed nor extremely disappointed by its stamina.

OnePlus 6T Release Date: When will the phone come out?

What’s that above? Cnet reports that the screenshot above shows off Screen Unlock, but it also highlights a certain date: Wednesday, October 17. While nothing is yet confirmed, we’ll be shocked if that doesn’t turn out to be the OnePlus 6T’s official launch date.

What’s more, an earlier report also claimed the OnePlus 6T would launch in the US in October. It’s expected to be available through local carrier T-Mobile on a host of 12- and 24-month tariffs or for $550 (£430) outright – marking the first time a OnePlus handset has ever been released with the backing of a significant carrier in the region.

And that sketchy Giztop leak mentioned above claims the phone will actually come out on October 16, and cost $569. Though once again, we’d take that with a generous pinch of salt.

What feature are you hoping to see on the OnePlus 6T? Let us know over on Facebook or Twitter @TrustedReviews.