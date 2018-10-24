OnePlus 6T European pricing revealed and fans will breathe a sigh of relief

The OnePlus 6T will be more expensive than its predecessor, but not by a lot, according to a report out of Germany.

Before quickly removing the listing, Otto.de published the pricing for the next-gen handset (via Caschy’s Blog), which will be announced at an event now scheduled to take place on October 29.

The version of the device with 8GB RAM/128GB storage will cost €579 in Europe, according to the retailer. That’s up €10 on the equivalent OnePlus 6. That means users in the UK and US will likely see a small increase in price compared to the predecessor, rather than a significant bump.

Other versions of the device, such as the 256GB version of the OnePlus 6T, may see a different price bump, but that’s unlikely to be too significant either. Considering the device is likely to benefit from an in-display fingerprint sensor and a larger battery, OnePlus fans are unlikely to be too perturbed by this incremental price increase.

Given the company made its reputation on offering flagship quality phones for mid-range prices, it’s always difficult for OnePlus to increase prices too much. We’ve seen prices slowly creep up down the years, but a OnePlus phone is still going to run you much less than a top of the range Samsung or Apple handset.

Thanks to a clash with the Apple iPad Pro event, OnePlus made the executive decision to move its event forward to October 29, so we don’t have long to wait to find out the prices for sure.

The company wrote: “Over the course of almost 5 years, we have been proud to witness the rise of one of the most passionate and powerful communities in all of tech. But, we have to remain realistic. We have only just begun our journey and cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch. So after deep reflection, we have decided to move the OnePlus 6T Launch Event in New York City to October 29.”

Will you be buying the OnePlus 6T when it goes on sale before the end of the month? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.