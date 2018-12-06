If you somehow managed to find the OnePlus 6T a little slow for your needs, then you may be interested in an upcoming special edition version of the brilliant handset.

According to Mysmartprice, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will come with a frankly unnecessary 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. We’ll know for sure once the device has been officially unveiled on December 11 – a date confirmed in the below tweet from OnePlus’ official Twitter account.

Should you be excited? Probably only if you value bragging rights over real-world performance. Some of our favourite smartphones of the last year have been capped to 4GB RAM – the Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy S9, for example – and performance-wise, they’re pretty close to identical to the OnePlus 6T, despite the latter’s 6 or 8GB RAM. Putting in an extra 2GB won’t make any difference to a setup that’s already overkill for most people.

Related: Best Android phones

Indeed, if anything could be described as a bottleneck for the OnePlus 6T – and it’s currently as fast as Android phones get – it’s the processor. Both the OnePlus 6 and 6T used the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (as did almost every other Android flagship of 2018), and it has yet to be bettered. Yes, Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 855, but it won’t debut until next year, meaning this ultimate version of the OnePlus 6T will likely be pretty much the same as the current flavour of OnePlus 6T.

Not that that’s a bad thing. The OnePlus 6T is one of the best smartphones around, and comes at nearly half the price of some of its biggest competitors. As Alex wrote in our review: “Whether you’re swiping around, streaming video, multitasking or gaming the OnePlus 6T is more than powerful enough.”

Related: Best cheap phones

That will remain the case whether you buy a version with 6GB, 8GB or 10GB of RAM.

Are you excited for the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews